Jordy Nelson Retiring From NFL After 10 Seasons, Will Not Join Patriots

If you were hoping Jordy Nelson would help save the New England Patriots’ depleted receiving corps, keep dreaming.

Nelson has chosen to retire from the NFL after 10 seasons, according to an announcement his longtime Green Bay Packers teammate, James Jones, made Wednesday morning on Twitter.

🚨After more than a decade in the NFL, my brother, former #Packers & #Raiders WR @JordyRNelson is calling it a career. He’s stepping away from the game with more than 8,500 yards…72+ TD’s and as a SB Champion! I’m proud of him and happy for him and his family! #Ese’ #Respect — James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) March 27, 2019

Nelson, who turns 34 in May, spent nine seasons with the Packers and one with the Oakland Raiders, catching 72 career touchdown passes and topping 1,000 receiving yards four times.

After a moderately productive 2018 season in Oakland (63 catches, 739 yards, three touchdowns), Nelson hit free agency and reportedly garnered interest from the Patriots, who currently have a dire need at wide receiver.

New England struck out in attempts to sign Adam Humphries, Cole Beasley and Golden Tate earlier this month, instead settling for low-level free agent wideouts Bruce Ellington and Maurice Harris. Ellington and Harris join the recently re-signed Phillip Dorsett, Braxton Berrios, Damoun Patterson and special teamer Matthew Slater on the depth chart behind Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman.

New England placed a restricted free agent tender on Josh Gordon, but he currently is serving an indefinite suspension.

Nelson was the most desirable receiver left on the open market. Other wideouts still available include Michael Crabtree, Pierre Garcon, Jermaine Kearse and Patriots free agent Chris Hogan.

The Patriots also have an overwhelming need for tight end help after four-time All-Pro Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement over the weekend. The four players they currently have under contract at that position (Jacob Hollister, Stephen Anderson, Ryan Izzo and newcomer Matt LaCosse) have combined for just 71 career receptions and three touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images