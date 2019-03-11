Jose Canseco Accuses Alex Rodriguez Of Cheating On Jennifer Lopez In Wild Twitter Rant

We’re not sure what was going on with Jose Canseco’s Twitter on Sunday, but it sure was bizarre.

In case you haven’t heard, Alex Rodriguez proposed to Jennifer Lopez over the weekend, and she said “yes.” Rodriguez announced the engagement in an Instagram post featuring a really, really big rock.

Take a look:

Yowzers.

Anyway, Canseco took to Twitter and began accusing Rodriguez of cheating on Lopez with his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco. He also challenged A-Rod to an MMA fight, offered to take a polygraph test and said all sorts of other weird stuff.

Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of shit stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I'm saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Make of that what you will.

For what it’s worth, the ring that Rodriguez bought for Lopez reportedly carries an estimated value of $1 million.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images