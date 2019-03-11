Jose Canseco Accuses Alex Rodriguez Of Cheating On Jennifer Lopez In Wild Twitter Rant

We’re not sure what was going on with Jose Canseco’s Twitter on Sunday, but it sure was bizarre.
In case you haven’t heard, Alex Rodriguez proposed to Jennifer Lopez over the weekend, and she said “yes.” Rodriguez announced the engagement in an Instagram post featuring a really, really big rock.
Take a look:
Yowzers.
Anyway, Canseco took to Twitter and began accusing Rodriguez of cheating on Lopez with his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco. He also challenged A-Rod to an MMA fight, offered to take a polygraph test and said all sorts of other weird stuff.
Make of that what you will.
For what it’s worth, the ring that Rodriguez bought for Lopez reportedly carries an estimated value of $1 million.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images
