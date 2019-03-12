Josh Gordon Thanks Patriots In Heartfelt Instagram; Tom Brady Reacts

The New England Patriots reportedly have made a commitment (well, sorta) to Josh Gordon, and the star wideout is appreciative.

The Patriots on Tuesday placed an original-round restricted free agent tender on Gordon, according to The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin. If true, the move means another team would have to surrender a second-round pick if it elected to sign Gordon, who is a restricted free agent and currently is serving an indefinite suspension.

While it remains a possible a rival club forks over the money and draft pick required to sign the 27-year-old, it feels highly unlikely, given his track record and current status. Essentially, the Patriots have made it so that if Gordon plays next season, it almost certainly will be for New England.

Gordon thanked the Patriots while quoting John F. Kennedy in the following Instagram post:

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who always has spoken highly of Gordon, commented on the post.

“You got that right Flash,” he wrote.

It remains to be seen whether Gordon will suit up next season. He first must be reinstated by the NFL, and that’s far from a sure bet.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images