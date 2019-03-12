Juventus Vs Ateltico Madrid Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo but perhaps they shouldn’t be in this case.

Juventus will take on Atletico Madrid on Tuesday at Juventus Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 series. Juventus enters the game trailing 2-0 and probably needs Ronaldo to continue terrorizing Atletico Madrid in order to advance.

😍 Cristiano Ronaldo's record against Atlético in all competitions = 🔥🔥🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/AMeBcjVfK0 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 11, 2019

However, Juventus also must defend with supreme commitment and focus, as one Atletico Madrid goal will require the Italian club to score at least four goals to advance. Doing so against one of the world soccer’s stingiest defenses is akin to a pipe dream, based on stats Opta compiled.

“0 – Atlético Madrid are unbeaten in the #UCL against Italian opposition under manager Diego Simeone (W5 D2),” Opta wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “In those seven games, they have only conceded one goal, by Kaká in a 4-1 win against AC Milan in March 2014. Cholo”

TNT will broadcast Juventus versus Atletico Madrid, and UniMas will broadcast it in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Tuesday, March 12, at 4 p.m. ET

