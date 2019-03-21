Kentucky-Abilene Christian Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

It’ll be Wildcats vs. Wildcats on Thursday night when No. 2 seed Kentucky takes on No. 15 seed Abilene Christian.

Kentucky will be returning to the NCAA tournament for a record 58th time, while Abilene Christian is making its first tournament appearance ever. Although both teams finished with overall records of 27-6, these two teams have seen completely different matchups over the course of the season.

Players to watch include Kentucky forward PJ Washington, who leads the team with 14.8 points per game and a 51.5 field goal percentage, and Abilene Christian forward Jaren Lewis, who leads his team with 13.7 points per game and a 46.2 field goal percentage.

Here’s how to watch Kentucky-Abilene Christian:

Start Time: Thursday, March 21, at 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images