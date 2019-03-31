Kentucky-Auburn Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The second-seeded Kentucky Wildcats will hit the court for an Elite Eight matchup with the fifth-seeded Auburn Tigers on Sunday in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky outlasted the No. 3 Houston Cougars to make their way to the Elite Eight, defeating the Cougars 62-58. The Wildcats were led by Tyler Herro, who dropped 19 points, three rebounds and two assists, and PJ Washington, who tallied 16 points, two rebounds and one assist off the bench

Auburn upset the top-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels by a score of 97-80. The Tigers were led by Chuma Okeke, who notched 20 points, 11 rebounds and two assists, and Malik Dunbar, who tallied 13 points, four rebounds and one assist in the victory.

The Tigers lost to the Wildcats twice during the regular season.

Players to watch during this Elite Eight matchup include Kentucky’s Washington, who leads the Wildcats with 14.8 points per game, and Auburn’s Bryce Brown, who leads the Tigers with 15.8 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Kentucky-Auburn:

Start Time: Sunday, March 31, at 2:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images