Houston-Kentucky Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The second-seeded Kentucky Wildcats will take on the third-seeded Houston Cougars on Friday night in Sweet 16 action of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky defeated Wofford 62-56 in second-round action and were led by Reid Travis’ 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Ashton Hagans’ 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. Houston defeated Ohio State 74-59 while being led by Corey Davis Jr.’s 21 points, six rebounds and two assists, and Galen Robinson Jr.’s 13 points, three rebounds and five assists.

Players to watch in this Sweet 16 matchup include Kentucky’s PJ Washington, who leads the Wildcats with 14.8 points per game but is expected to be on a minutes restriction, and Houston’s Davis Jr., who leads the Cougars with 17.1 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Kentucky-Houston:

Start Time: Friday, March 29, at 9:59 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TBS

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images