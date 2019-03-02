Kentucky Vs. Tennessee Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Game Online

First place in the SEC is on the line Saturday when the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats take on the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers.

Kentucky will look to extend its win streak to five games — a streak that started with an 86-69 win over Tennessee on Feb. 16.

The Wildcats are 13-2 in conference action and 24-4 overall. Their only losses have come by slim margins against Duke, Seton Hall, and LSU.

Kentucky’s top player, P.J. Washington, is averaging 15 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, while Tyler Herro is averaging 14.2 points per game.

The Volunteers are tied with Kentucky atop the SEC standings with a conference record of 13-2 and 25-3 overall. Tennessee has gone 2-2 over their past four games, beating Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.

Grant Williams is the player to keep your eye on for the Volunteers. The budding star is averaging 19.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, he’s been their go-to guy all season long.

Admiral Schofield has also been an impact player for Tennessee, averaging 16.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

According to ESPN’s matchup predictor, Tennessee has a 61.5 percent chance to beat Kentucky on Saturday.

Here’s how to watch the action:

When: Saturday, March 2 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports

Live Stream: CBS Sports

Thumbnail photo via Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports Images