Kentucky-Wofford Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The second-seeded Kentucky Wildcats will take the floor against the seventh-seeded Wofford Terriers in second-round action of the 2019 NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Kentucky made it to the second round by stomping Abilene Christian 79-44 while Wofford dominated Seton Hall 84-68. The Wildcats were led by Keldon Johnson’s 25 points and six rebounds. The Terriers were led by Fletcher Magee, who tallied 24 points in Wofford’s victory.

Players to watch include Kentucky’s PJ Washington, who leads the Wildcats with 14.8 points per game, and Wofford’s Magee, who leads the Terriers with 20.6 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Kentucky-Wofford:

Start Time: Saturday, March 23, at 2:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | CBS

Thumbnail photo via Matt Stamey/USA TODAY Sports Images