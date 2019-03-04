Kevin Durant Says Celtics Have ‘Top Talent,’ Will Be Fine In Playoffs

In case you have been living under a rock, things have not been going so hot for the Boston Celtics.

The C’s have lost seven of their last 10 contests and now head to the West Coast for a four-game road stint that begins Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors are probably the last team the Celtics want to see right now, as Boston deals with an issue of unity in the locker room and on the floor. The Celtics have been lambasted for their effort and Kyrie Irving is feuding with the media after many have questioned his ability to lead the Celtics.

But there is one player who is not worried about the Celtics — Kevin Durant.

After Monday’s practice, Durant praised the Celtics as one of the top teams in the league, and said he expects them to turn it around in the playoffs, according to ESPN’s Nick Friedell.

KD on the Celtics: "They're right up there at the top. They've been losing a couple games but they've got the top talent, some of the top talent on that team so they'll be fine once the playoffs start." — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 4, 2019

The Celtics pretty firmly sit in the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference, 2 1/2 games behind the Philadelphia 76ers, and it appears those two teams are destined to meet in the first round. The Celtics have shown good compete level against Philly, already clinching the season series, but given their latest stretch, something has to change for the C’s to expect to make any noise come the postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images