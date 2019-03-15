Kevin Hayes Adds Depth To Jets’ Lineup Ahead Of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Multiple teams were interested in Kevin Hayes as the NHL trade deadline approached.

The team that ultimately prevailed was the Winnipeg Jets, who went after Hayes in order to bolster their lineup heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The acquisition of the former New York Rangers forward has proven to be a good one for Winnipeg.

In seven games with the Jets, Hayes has notched five points (two goals, three assists), two of those points coming in his last five games. Hayes is a solid 200-foot player who has provided a nice jolt to his new team.

