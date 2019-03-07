Kings React To Tough Loss Against Celtics With Hilarious Tweet

It was close, but no cigar for the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

The Kings and Boston Celtics engaged in a highly entertaining, back-and-forth bout at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento had a chance to tie or even win the game after Gordon Hayward knocked down a floater with two seconds remaining, but Harrison Barnes’ last-ditch effort was off the mark as the clock struck zero.

It was a gutsy effort by the Kings, who still are firmly in the mix for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Even though a win over Boston could have gone a long way in its postseason push, Sacramento still was able to be a good sport after the game and fired off an awesome tweet.

In case you’re not a big hoops fan, the Celtics own 17 of the 18 champions won between the two teams. You’d have to go all the way back to 1951 for the Kings’ lone title, and it was back when the franchise was the Rochester Royals.

But if the C’s continue to build momentum ahead of the playoffs, there’s a chance their combined championship count with the Kings could reach 19 this summer.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports