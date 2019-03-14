Kings Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics look to get back in the win column Thursday night when they welcome the Sacramento Kings to TD Garden.

The Celtics return home after a four-game West Coast road trip in which they posted a 3-1 record. One of those victories came in a nail-biter over the Kings, who have been one of the NBA’s bigger surprises this season.

With Sacramento still holding onto hope of reaching the playoffs and Boston fully entrenched in the Eastern Conference seeding battle, the teams’ regular-season series finale should be a good one.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Kings online:

When: Thursday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports