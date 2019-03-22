Knicks’ Dennis Smith Jr. Shamelessly Woos Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant

No shame exists in Dennis Smith Jr.’s game.

The New York Knicks point guard urged Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to join him in the Big Apple this summer in a recruiting pitch that looks, sounds and smells like tampering.

Smith used his appearance Thursday night on Bleacher Report’s “House of Highlights” show to issue his come-join-me plea to the NBA superstars, who are expected to opt out of their respective contracts and enter free agency this offseason.

"Post this picture and tell KD and Kyrie come holla at us in New York" – @Dennis1SmithJr 😂 (via @HoHighlights) pic.twitter.com/FJK5evYgjB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2019

“Man, look, the proof is in the pudding: They look good in blue and orange,” Smith said when asked to respond to an image of him, Irving, Durant and Duke star Zion Williamson wearing Knicks jerseys. “And if we get Zion, I mean, come on man, we’ll make some noise for real.”

Smith’s comments won’t thrill Irving’s Boston Celtics or Durant’s Golden State Warriors colleagues, as the Knicks will have enough salary cap space to accommodate two max contracts this offseason. New York is among the teams rumored to be interested in signing both players.

NBA players, coaches, executives and other staff aren’t allowed to talk publicly about other teams’ players joining them, and the league has fined previous offenders for doing so.

Smith might want to start squirreling away some cash in case the NBA decides to discipline him.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images