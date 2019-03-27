Kobe Bryant Ranks Himself Above Michael Jordan, LeBron James

The NBA’s greatest of all-time debate is a never-ending argument that often becomes insufferable. All of that changes when a player, particularly one who’s name is in said debate, gives his thoughts.

That happened on Tuesday night when Kobe Bryant appeared on the ‘Late Late Show With James Corden’ and was asked to rank himself, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James from best-to-worst.

Bryant had previously said that the GOAT debate was immature, but Corden created some extreme circumstances in a game segment with the former Laker and Cara Delevingne. Either answer the question or bite a piece of cow tongue. Bryant initially picked up the cow tongue, but then placed it back down on the table and gave his response.

“Alright, fine,” said Bryant. “I’m the best, Michael’s second-best, LeBron is third.”

We made @KobeBryant choose between eating a cow tongue OR ranking himself, @KingJames and Michael Jordan from best to worst 😬 pic.twitter.com/ktKDemDlQf — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 27, 2019

Props to Corden for getting an answer out of Bryant. Maybe a little cow tongue will make MJ share his rankings too.

James recently passed Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in early March. He currently trails Bryant by 1,127 points but is on track to pass him during the 2019-20 season. Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only players ahead of Bryant on the all-time list, but James has a long way to go if he wants to track down those two legends.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images