Kyler Murray Gave ‘Worst Comments’ During NFL Combine Exit Interview

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray recently completed his exit interview following the 2019 NFL Combine — and it is safe to say it did not go as smoothly as some anticipated.

NFL News’ Charley Casserly was quick to criticize Murray’s comments on Tuesday, calling them “the worst” he’s ever heard from a quarterback of his caliber.

Full comments from @CharleyCasserly on Kyler Murray here: pic.twitter.com/tcUIckfGRU — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) March 5, 2019

Casserly also criticized Murray on his leadership skills and study habits, which he said raise “major concerns” about what he could accomplish in the NFL. But comparing the 21-year-old to other QB’s like Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield isn’t fair.

“Those guys, you never questioned their ability on the board, you never questioned their leadership ability, their work habits. They were outstanding in these areas,” Casserly said. “This guy is not outstanding in those areas and it showed up in the interview.”

Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner, still is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2019 NFL Draft in April.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images