Kyrie Irving Can’t Wait To Leave L.A. After Celtics’ Loss Vs. Clippers

For the most part the Boston Celtics had a successful West Coast road trip, going 3-1.

With the help of Kyrie Irving and a long plane ride, the C’s patched up some issues that had plagued them over the past few weeks.

But the road trip ended with a clunker, losing to the Los Angeles Clipper 140-115 on Monday.

Following the loss, Irving couldn’t wait to get out of Hollywood.

Kyrie Irving is ready to leave Los Angeles: "We need to get out of here. We need to get out of L.A — no disrespect to any L.A. natives; I love being out here — but yeah, we need to get out of here." — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) March 12, 2019

Can’t blame Irving too much for being eager to get back home after a grueling road trip that was packed with headlines.

Maybe after another long plane ride back East, the Celtics will come back even stronger on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images