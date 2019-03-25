Why Kyrie Irving Destined To Leave Celtics, ESPN’s Jalen Rose, Jay Williams Believe

Kyrie Irving’s days in Boston are numbered.

ESPN NBA analysts Jalen Rose and Jay Williams favored this theory Monday on “Get Up,” saying they believe the Boston Celtics point guard’s mood and public statements suggest this will be his last season with the team. Irving lamented the Celtics’ defense on Saturday following their loss to the Charlotte Hornets, seemingly criticizing head coach Brad Stevens, while avoiding his own responsibility to contain opponent Kemba Walker.

“These are the levels of comments that I just understand that Kryie, this is going to be his final season in Boston, I really believe that,” Rose said.

“Regardless of what happens this year, I think is leaving Boston,” Williams added. “The work speaks for itself. The proof is in the pudding right there.

“(ESPN NBA analyst) Doris Burke said something during our game the other night that was so profound and so on point. She was saying ‘this team is a reflection of Kyrie Irving’s mood.’ When Kyrie Irving’s in a bad mood, it translates on the court. When he’s in a good mood and he’s jovial and he’s fun, that translates on the court, they pass the ball, they’re sharing. ‘

“And what you see right now is a mercurial Kyrie Irving … .”

Irving is expected to opt out of his contract this offseason and become an unrestricted free agent. He hasn’t publicly committed to returning to Boston, and there’s no guarantee the Celtics will be willing to satisfy his likely sky-high contract demands. For Williams and Rose, those signals point only to the exit door.

