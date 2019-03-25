Kyrie Irving Doesn’t Care About Playing In Cleveland As Member Of Celtics

The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers will meet for the fourth and final time this season Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

And it doesn’t faze Kyrie Irving one bit.

As you know, the C’s point guard was traded from Cleveland to Boston prior to the 2017 season after reportedly wanting to get out of LeBron James’ shadow. Playing the Cavs doesn’t bring as much rivalry as it had previously now that James calls the Los Angeles Lakers home, but it certainly still makes for a good talking point.

Irving was asked after his team’s 115-96 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday if going back to Cleveland meant anything to him. His response probably won’t sit well with Cavaliers fans.

Kyrie Irving asked if it still means something to go back to Cleveland: “No, not at all.” — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 25, 2019

To be fair, Irving’s focus likely is trying to help the C’s out of their current four-game losing streak and help lead Boston to a long postseason run.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images