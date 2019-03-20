Kyrie Irving Explains Why He’ll ‘Definitely’ Sit Out Games Before Playoffs

The Boston Celtics have 11 games remaining on their regular-season schedule, and it looks like they’ll do battle without Kyrie Irving in at least a few of them.

It’s been a taxing campaign for Irving, who’s dealt with a few minor injuries amid the Celtics’ roller coaster season. With this in mind, it makes sense why the star point guard likely will take in a few games from the sidelines before the NBA playoffs get underway.

Kyrie Irving: “I’m definitely taking some games off before the playoffs. It just makes no sense to put emphasis on these regular-season games when you know you’re gearing up for some battles coming in the playoffs.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 20, 2019

That said, it’s clear Irving isn’t completely overlooking the remainder of Boston’s regular-season schedule. After all, the C’s only are three games back of the Philadelphia 76ers for third place in the Eastern Conference. But regardless of possibly moving up the standards, Irving understands Boston needs to make the most of the next 11 matchups.

Kyrie Irving on if playoff mindset has already set in: “No. We need more focus and discipline in order for that switch to be turned on. So we have yet to figure out what that switch is for us going into the postseason but that’s why we have 11 games left.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 20, 2019

Irving is set to play Wednesday night when the Celtics square off with the 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports