Lakers Shut Down LeBron James, Ending Disappointing First Season In LA

In a move that was bound to happen eventually, the Los Angeles Lakers ended LeBron James’ season on Sunday, the team announced.

The Lakers have been trending downwards for the last few weeks and recently were officially eliminated from playoff contention, which meant that James’ sitting out some games nearly was inevitable, especially given the star’s battle with a lingering groin injury that the team made note of in their announcement, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Lakers statement: “After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season. This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers.” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 30, 2019

That groin injury came on Christmas Day, and forced LeBron to miss a month, which proved to be a major turning point in a once semi-promising season for the Lakers. Now, he will also sit out the team’s last six games.

James has played in the NBA Finals each of the last nine seasons, and has not missed the playoffs since 2005, so this obviously is not how we imagine he pictured his first season in LA turning out.

