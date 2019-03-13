LeBron James Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Like Every Browns Fan

One can take LeBron James out of Cleveland but can’t take the Cleveland out of him.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar reacted with shocked glee Tuesday night after the Cleveland Browns reportedly acquired Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants in a blockbuster trade. James, an Akron, Ohio, native and fervent Browns supporter demonstrated he’s just like the rest of his NFL tribe when he shared a photo of Beckham in a Browns jersey on Instragram with this caption:

“OH MY!!!! S*#% just got REAL!!” James wrote.

James’ reaction to the reported Beckham trade is similar to that of New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and most of the internet, which went ablaze after the news broke.

Beckham said he’s still trying to process the fact his Giants career is over after five seasons, three of which were Pro Bowl worthy.

Perhaps it’s for the best Beckham leaves the jubilation to James and his fellow Browns fans.

