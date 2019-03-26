Lightning Forward Nikita Kucherov Having Historic Offensive Season

The Tampa Bay Lightning are having a historic season, but one forward is having a milestone year in his own right.

Nikita Kucherov entered Monday night’s matchup against the Boston Bruins with 120 points, which only is the fourth 120-point season this century. He has a good chance to pass Joe Thornton’s 125-point 2005-06 season and currently has the most points in a season since Sidney Crosby had 120 in 2006-07.

The Bruins will have their hands full Monday when trying to contain Kucherov and his high-scoring teammates.

For more on Kucherov’s historic season, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images