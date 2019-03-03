Liverpool Vs. Everton: Merseyside Derby Ends In Goalless Draw

The 233rd Merseyside derby ended in goalless stalemate as Liverpool and Everton drew a blank at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Reds’ most promising moments during a match short on real chances came in two clear sights of goal for Mohamed Salah, in either half, but the Egyptian was denied on both occasions.

And Jürgen Klopp’s side therefore remain second in the Premier League, a point behind Manchester City with nine fixtures remaining this season.

