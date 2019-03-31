Liverpool FC

Liverpool Vs. Tottenham: Reds Sit Atop Premier League After Dramatic Victory

by on Sun, Mar 31, 2019 at 4:06PM

Liverpool secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday to return to the top of the Premier League table.

Roberto Firmino headed the Reds into the lead after 16 minutes of play, nodding in from Andy Robertson’s first-rate delivery from the left.

Lucas Moura levelled for Spurs with 20 minutes left on the clock when he swept beyond Alisson Becker after Christian Eriksen had failed to connect with Kieran Trippier’s low cross.

The contest looked to be heading for draw until Hugo Lloris pushed Mohamed Salah’s header against the shins of Toby Alderweireld and over the line to give Liverpool what could prove a crucial victory in the race to be crowned champions.

The result takes the Reds two points ahead of Manchester City, though they’ve played a game more than their title rivals.

Read the full game report on LiverpoolFC.com >>

Thumbnail photo via @LFC

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties