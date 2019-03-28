MLB

Lorenzo Cain Robs Jose Martinez Of Game-Tying Homer With Amazing Catch

It’s never too early to make a spectacular play in the MLB.

With St. Louis down just one run to the Milwaukee Brewers in the 9th inning, Cardinals slugger Jose Martinez stepped up to the plate to try and keep his team alive. That’s when the right fielder crushed a ball off Brewers reliever Josh Hader into deep center field.

But Lorenzo Cain wasn’t about to let the game slip through the Brewers’ fingers, making an extraordinary catch at the wall to rob Martinez of a game-tying home run.

Buckle up, because this season is just beginning.

