LSU-Maryland Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The third-seeded LSU Tigers will take on the sixth-seeded Maryland Terrapins on Saturday in second-round action of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

The Terrapins defeated the Belmont Bruins 79-77 on Thursday to advance to the second round, while the Tigers defeated Yale 79-74. LSU was led by Skylar Mays, who had 19 points and three rebounds. Maryland was led by Jalen Smith, who had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Players to watch include LSU’s Tremont Waters, who leads the Tigers with 15.1 points per game, and Maryland’s Anthony Cowan Jr., who leads the Terrapins with 15.8 points per game.

Here’s how to watch LSU-Maryland:

Start Time: Saturday, March 23, at 12:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | CBS

