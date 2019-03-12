Man City Vs Schalke Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Manchester City and Schalke have been here before.

The teams will face off Tuesday at Etihad Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 series. Manchester City beat Schalke 3-2 in the first leg and is the heavy favorite to reach the quarterfinals for the third time in four years. Meanwhile, Schalke faces the prospect of its fourth consecutive elimination at this stage of the tournament.

Manchester City’s recent form at home has been downright scary. The Citizens have won nine consecutive home games in 2019 — by an aggregate score of 39-3 — and 16 of their last 18 in all competitions.

Galavision will broadcast Manchester City versus Schalke in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Tuesday, March 12, at 4 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | B/R Live

