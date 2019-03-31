Marcus Morris Has Interesting Take On How 2018-19 Celtics Might Be Remembered

There’s no two ways about it, the Boston Celtics have been an underwhelming bunch this season.

Few Celtics teams have been hyped as much as this group was entering the season, and in response they’ve been tremendously lackluster. It’s all but certain they’ll finish the season with the fourth or fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and getting past the Indiana Pacers (who they’ll most likely play) in the first round is far from a guarantee.

After Saturday’s ugly loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Marcus Morris expressed a desire to turn the page on this season. But he didn’t stop there.

Marcus Morris says he hopes the playoffs are a chance to erase a tough season… Then adds "maybe in 10 years they can do a 30 for 30 on this team" — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) March 31, 2019

Interesting.

Of course, there typically are two types of 30-for-30’s that ESPN makes. There are some about teams that overcome all odds or make impressive championship runs, while others are about meteoric collapses and failures.

We’re pretty sure Morris was thinking of it in the former sense of the two options, but we’ll have to see if they’re actually are able to flip a switch.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images