Marcus Smart Sees ‘Great Progress’ Despite Celtics’ Four-Game Losing Streak

The Boston Celtics are in the midst of a dreadful four-game losing streak ahead of their Tuesday night matchup against the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers.

But with just eight games to go and the playoffs right around the corner, one Celtics player is keeping the faith, noting he’s “ecstatic” with the progress the team is making.

After Sunday’s 115-96 loss to the San Antonio Spurs at TD Garden, Marcus Smart didn’t put the blame on anyone. Rather, he had an optimistic outlook as the regular season end draws near.

“We’re all trying to, you know, we got a lot of guys back and we’re all trying to figure out exactly what everybody’s favorite things to do and what spots that everybody excels at and make sure we get everybody in the right position,” Smart said, per the Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb. “We’re still fooling with it, but I see great progress, and I’m excited, I’m ecstatic, and I’m happy with what we’re doing. Yeah we’ve been losing, and it’s been frustrating, but that’s the beauty of this game. We get to go play another one and we get another chance to go out there and work on things we need to work on.”

While there certainly are some things Boston needs to work out before the postseason begins, it is refreshing to hear an upbeat attitude from Smart.

Hopefully come Tuesday, the C’s will have some of these things worked out as they look to end the regular season on a high note.

