Mark Cuban Open To Run For President In 2020 ‘If Circumstances Were Right’

Mark Cuban only will seek the United States presidency if the stars align.

The reality TV star and Dallas Mavericks owner told the Daily News on Monday he’s considering running for president in 2020 but only will do so under what he calls the “right circumstances.” He didn’t specify exactly what those circumstances are but he certainly didn’t rule out a presidential bid when asked prior to the Mavs’ lopsided loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

“I haven’t decided anything yet,” Cuban said. “We’ll see what happens. It all comes down to how things play out. It’s not something I feel like I have to do.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty with what’s going on with the Mueller report, there’s a lot of things that have to be figured out before we know how 2020 is going to play out.

“But it’s something that if circumstances were right I would do.”

Cuban has teased a potential presidential bid in the past, and his latest comments will revive speculation about his political ambitions.

A host of candidates, mostly Democrats, will vie to unseat incumbent president Donald Trump, and the field is expected to grow in the coming weeks and months. Cuban sounds like he’d enter the race as an independent or third-party candidate if he decides to run.

“It’s not a question of reach, that’s the easy part,” he said. “If you have a message that people want to hear and will grab onto, it doesn’t matter if you’re an independent or in one of the two main parties.”

The time soon will come for Cuban, who once boasted he’d “kick (Trump’s) ass,” in 2020, to actually run, instead of just talking about it.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images