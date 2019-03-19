Martellus Bennett Explains Why He Won’t Rejoin Patriots In Instagram Post

Many New England Patriots fans have been buzzing about former tight end Martellus Bennett making a return to Foxboro since the team recently acquired his brother, Michael, from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bennett took to social media to share his excitement over his brother joining his former team, and even hinted at a potential return to the league. But in an Instagram post on Sunday, the ex-Patriot made it clear that he has no intentions of returning to the field.

Instead, the 32-year-old said his main focus is currently on making an impact on the lives of children.

“I would love to play ball with my brother it would truly be a dream come true. But my biggest dream is to change lives with my creativity and that is what I am currently doing,” he said.

Following his retirement from professional football, the former tight end developed “The Imagination Agency” — an outlet centered around “creating, drawing, writing and imaginating fantastical adventures for kids all over the world.” Since its conception, the company has taken on a number of projects geared toward sparking the imaginations of children across the world.

Martellus recently published a picture book entitled “Dear Black Boy,” aimed at encouraging young black boys to strive for success beyond the realm of professional sports. The former Patriot believes in having an impact on young black boys’ lives in particular, and tries to show them that there can be success in life outside of athletics.

“I want to inspire the next wave of creatives. The storytellers. The engineers. The designers. The doctors. The filmmakers. The composers. Tech moguls. And maybe a few athletes who like me never felt like they belonged in a locker room,” he said in the post.

Bennett appreciates the support he’s received as of late, but said, “this is waaaaayyy bigger than the game of football.”

While many Patriots fans may have been hoping to see No. 88 return to the field, it’s great to see that Bennett has found his passion away from the game.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images