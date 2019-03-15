Martellus Bennett Gives Great Advice About Patriots To Brother Michael

Michael Bennett can’t say he wasn’t briefed.

The New England Patriots acquired Bennett from the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade made official Thursday. The Pro Bowl defensive end arrives in Foxboro already knowing what to expect, as his brother, Martellus Bennett, played for the Patriots during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and provided an in-depth rundown of New England’s roster Thursday night on Instagram.

Here’s what Martellus wrote, along with a photo of Michael in a rather sharp suit. (Warning: Some language is NSFW.)

Congratulations to the best dressed defensive lineman in football @mosesbread72 on signing with @patriots I’m excited to see you do work on the field in front of the best fans in all of sports. Just stay out of Bill’s way and he won’t fuck with you. Although I think you both will have a lot to discuss as you both love history. @mccourtytwins Is a hater. Dev is but not Jason he cool. @jdevelin is a good dude to talk to about life you’ll like him he has a thirst for growth as a human. @tombrady is real down to earth we bonded over interior decor you to will probably bond over traveling and places you love outside of the US. @dharm21 has a wonderful family def take the kids over there. @edelman11 will probably piss you off one day don’t punch him. Lol. He just had one speed and that’s hard. @_boomtower is smooth y’all will probably have the most in common on defense in style and demeanor as competitors. Ted the nutritionist is dope he reads a lot as do you. He really knows his shit. Moses is a good dude but he be tripping with the workouts. Nancy I’m sure you meet her she’s the best. Darryl is my guy you’ll get to know him he’s the black trainer. Hahaha. They have the best training staff. @23patrickchung Is a dog like you out there one of the toughest guys you’ll like playing with him. It’s a good group of guys that are very welcoming and just want to compete and win. Berj is the guy with all of the answers don’t believe the hype about anyone else being the person with answers. I plan on poaching him from Bill and the team one day to come help run things @theimaginationagency I told him this. 😂 Live in Boston if you can no offense but Foxboro is not the place to be unless it’s game day. Lol. But yaayyyy I’m excited for you. I know there’s a lot of pressure to come in a city after I’ve left my mark of awesomeness there but just be yourself and they’ll love almost as much as they loved me. 🤣😂🤣 I forgot about @gronk he’s a lot smarter than people think.

Martellus touched on Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, James Develin, Duron Harmon, Dont’a Hightower, Patrick Chung, the McCourty brothers (Devin and Jason) and several other members of the Patriots organization amid his crash course on life in New England. We’ll see if Michael hits the ground running with his new team as a result.

Michael spent last season with the Eagles after four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He’ll boost the Patriots’ defense, which already lost edge rusher Trey Flowers in free agency, and bring a unique personality to New England, where Martellus became a fan favorite for his youthful enthusiasm.

Martellus has teased a possible return to New England since the Patriots acquired his brother, even prompting a social media recruiting pitch from Brady. It would make sense — the Patriots could use some tight end depth, especially with Rob Gronkowski’s future unclear — but for now, the retired star will stick to teaching Michael everything he knows about the defending Super Bowl champions.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images