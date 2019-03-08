Martellus Bennett Had NSFW Reaction To Michael Bennett’s Reported Trade To Patriots

A Bennett brother reportedly will be joining the New England Patriots — and it’s not Martellus.

The Patriots on Friday reportedly acquired defensive lineman Michael Bennett from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a future draft pick. Michael Bennett made clear he wouldn’t take a pay cut to stay with the Eagles, which presumably led to his trade.

Of course, Martellus, the since-retired tight end younger brother of Michael, played for and won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2016 and has spoken highly of his time with the organization.

So when news broke of Michael Bennett’s trade, Martellus weighed in with a simple, yet NSFW reaction.

👀👀👀. Shiiitttttttt — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 8, 2019

Martellus Bennett joked earlier this month about coming out of retirement, and who knows, maybe this move will prompt him to do so.

