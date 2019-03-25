Martellus Bennett Tips Cap To Rob Gronkowski With ‘Lethal Weapon’-Inspired Post

Rob Gronkowski called it a career Sunday, and arguably his most charismatic and unique ex-teammate sent his regards in the only way he knew how.
Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett didn’t spend much time together in New England, but that didn’t stop the tight ends from forming a close bond. Gronk and Bennett were (and still are) beloved by Patriots fans, who often likened the duo to Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh from “Lethal Weapon.”
As such, it was only right Bennett shared some fitting lines from the film series in his congratulatory post to Gronkowski on Sunday shortly after the three-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement.
View this post on Instagram
Roger Murtaugh: Guess what? Martin Riggs: What? Roger Murtaugh: I don't want to work with you! Martin Riggs: Hey, don't. Roger Murtaugh: Ain't got no choice! Looks like we both been f*cked! Martin Riggs: Terrific. Roger Murtaugh: God hates me. That's what it is. Martin Riggs: Hate him back; it works for me. *Roger Murtaugh: Have you ever met anybody you didn't kill? Martin Riggs: I haven't killed you yet. *Martin Riggs: Every single day I wake up and think of a reason not to do it. Every single day. And you know why I don't do it? This is going to make you laugh. You know why I don't do it? The job. Doing the job. Now that's the reason. *Roger Murtaugh: I'm too old for this… enjoy retirement @gronk it was incredible… everything.
Never change, Martellus.
Gronkowski’s now-former Patriots teammates opted for more conventional messages, which included posts from Tom Brady and Julian Edelman.
Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports
Powered by WordPress.com VIP