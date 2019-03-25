Martellus Bennett Tips Cap To Rob Gronkowski With ‘Lethal Weapon’-Inspired Post

Rob Gronkowski called it a career Sunday, and arguably his most charismatic and unique ex-teammate sent his regards in the only way he knew how.

Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett didn’t spend much time together in New England, but that didn’t stop the tight ends from forming a close bond. Gronk and Bennett were (and still are) beloved by Patriots fans, who often likened the duo to Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh from “Lethal Weapon.”

As such, it was only right Bennett shared some fitting lines from the film series in his congratulatory post to Gronkowski on Sunday shortly after the three-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement.

Never change, Martellus.

Gronkowski’s now-former Patriots teammates opted for more conventional messages, which included posts from Tom Brady and Julian Edelman.

