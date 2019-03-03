Maryland Vs. Michigan Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Game Online

No. 9 Michigan will look to win its second game of the season over No. 17 Maryland when the two collide Sunday afternoon at Xfinity Center in a crucial Big Ten contest.

The Wolverines need a win in order to keep themselves a game back of Purdue for the Big Ten lead, and Zavier Simpson may be a key to helping his team get a victory. The junior guard has at least 10 assists in four games this season, making him a threat to opponents being able to find open shots.

Maryland’s Bruno Fernando has been an absolute force for the Terrapins all season and is averaging a double-double (14.2 points, 10.5 rebounds) per game. But Maryland will need to be careful of turnovers, as it was forced into 13 turnovers in the first half the last time the two teams met.

The Terps also turned the ball over 17 times against Penn State on Wednesday.

Here’s how to watch the game:

When: Sunday, March 3 at 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports

Live Stream: CBS Sports

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images