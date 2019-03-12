Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel Still Getting Acclimated With Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets were pretty busy at the NHL trade deadline, but their prized acquisitions still are getting used to life in Columbus.

Shortly before the deadline, the Blue Jackets made separate moves to acquire Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel from the Ottawa Senators.

In a combined 18 games so far, the two forwards have managed just seven points for a Blue Jackets team that is desperately clinging to the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

For more on the two forwards, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images