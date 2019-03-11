Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk Leaves Game Vs. Penguins With Apparent Right Arm Injury

The injury bug claimed another Boston Bruins victim Sunday night.

Boston not only found itself down two goals, but lost a player in the opening minutes of the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night.

Matt Grzelcyk was fighting for a puck in the corner when his right arm got pinned by Patrick Hornqvist. The B’s defenseman fell to the ice and was visibly in a lot of pain. The team trainer helped him off the ice and down the tunnel.

(You can see the play during which he got injured here.)

The B’s already are without David Pastrnak, Marcus Johansson, Jake DeBrusk and Kevan Miller, so they can ill-afford to go down yet another player for an extended period of time.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images