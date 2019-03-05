Mets ‘Excited’ To Hire Jessica Mendoza As Operations Adviser

The New York Mets announced Tuesday that softball star and ESPN announcer Jessica Mendoza will lend her talents to the organization as a baseball operations adviser.

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said the team is thrilled to bring the “well respected” Mendoza on board.

“She is a world-class athlete and experienced television analyst with an extremely high baseball IQ,” Van Wagenen said in a statement. “We are confident that she will help us in our efforts to win now and in the future. This hire demonstrates the continued support from ownership to invest in the intellectual capital of the New York Mets.”

Mendoza competed on the U.S. Women’s national softball team from 2001 to 2010 and is both a three-time world champion and World Cup champion. She earned a gold medal in the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece, and a silver medal in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

In her new advisory role, Mendoza will focus on player evaluation, roster construction, technological advancement, and health and performance for the team.

Mendoza will continue her work as a broadcaster for “Sunday Night Baseball” on ESPN, a position she has held since 2016. She has been with the network since 2007.

