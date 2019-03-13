Mets GM Hints Tim Tebow’s Major-League Debut Could Be Coming

Tim Tebow is one step closer to making his Major League Baseball debut.

OK, not exactly.

The 31-year-old football convert was reassigned to the New York Mets’ Triple-A Syracuse affiliate Tuesday, but Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen hinted that Tebow could impact the big league club this season.

Brodie Van Wagenen on Tim Tebow: "We wanted to get him out of major league camp because we feel like there’s real development that can be done to get him off to a good start and potentially help us this season." — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) March 12, 2019

Tebow, who despite the reassignment, can still be used in big league exhibition games in Florida, is 4-for-15 this spring.

It was not too far fetched to believe Tebow would have gotten the call-up last season were it not for an injury that put the outfielder on the shelf for an extended period of time. Tebow was a Double-A All-Star last season with the Binghapton Rumble Ponies, batting .276 with six home runs and 36 RBIs.

So it appears “Tebow Time” could be a lot closer than many imagined it would ever get.

