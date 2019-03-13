Mets GM Hints Tim Tebow’s Major-League Debut Could Be Coming

Tim Tebow is one step closer to making his Major League Baseball debut.
OK, not exactly.
The 31-year-old football convert was reassigned to the New York Mets’ Triple-A Syracuse affiliate Tuesday, but Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen hinted that Tebow could impact the big league club this season.
Tebow, who despite the reassignment, can still be used in big league exhibition games in Florida, is 4-for-15 this spring.
It was not too far fetched to believe Tebow would have gotten the call-up last season were it not for an injury that put the outfielder on the shelf for an extended period of time. Tebow was a Double-A All-Star last season with the Binghapton Rumble Ponies, batting .276 with six home runs and 36 RBIs.
So it appears “Tebow Time” could be a lot closer than many imagined it would ever get.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images
