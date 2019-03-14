Michael Bennett Compares Tom Brady, Bill Belichick To ‘Star Wars’ Characters

Michael Bennett never was a fan of the New England Patriots, so when he was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the reigning Super Bowl champions, he might have had some mixed emotions.

Bennett used to openly voice his opinions on the Patriots (mainly negative opinions), but now he’s hoping to learn from Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. In a recent tweet by the veteran defensive lineman, Bennett referred to Belichick and Brady as certain “Star Wars” characters while expressing what he’s looking forward to as a member of the Patriots.

I just wanna win, win, win no matter what. Ready to learn from Yoda aka Belichick and Obi-Wan Kenobi aka @tombrady. Can’t forget Lando aka @mccourtytwins 🏆 @patriots pic.twitter.com/Uga5U2BCXh — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) March 14, 2019

What “Star Wars” character does Bennett refer to himself as? We may have to wait and see.

Bennett has been elected to the Pro Bowl three times (2015, 2016, 2017). The Patriots officially acquired Bennett on Thursday from the Eagles in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images