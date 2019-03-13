Michael Bennett Hilariously Sums Up Bill Belichick’s Football Knowledge

Bill Belichick’s knowledge of football has been described in a variety of ways over the years, but the New England Patriots’ reported newest acquisition might have put it best.

Michael Bennett, who reportedly will be joining the Pats via a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles when the new league year opens Wednesday, had some high praise for the organization he’s set to join during a speaking engagement at Princeton University.

But the peak easily was when he paid a compliment to his new head coach by throwing out a pretty apt Star Wars analogy.

“From a football perspective there’s a respect for Belichick,” Bennett said, via ESPN. “I consider him the Yoda of football when it comes to the ins and outs of what’s happening around how to prepare for a game.”

Well put.

With the Patriots reportedly losing Trey Flowers in free agency, they’ll need Bennett and the other defensive linemen to step up — so hopefully Yoda has a few more tricks up his sleeve.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images