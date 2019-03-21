Michael Chavis Sheds Light On Hitting Talks With Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez

Michael Chavis is making the most of his resources.

The Boston Red Sox prospect put together quite a spring training, pacing the club with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 22 total at-bats. While the 23-year-old was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket last week, it sure sounds like he maximized his time being around two of the game’s best hitters.

During a recent appearance on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, Chavis opened up about his hitting conversations with Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez. Both sluggers are known to employ rigorous work ethics, and Chavis’ sentiments only helped further verify that notion.

How did #RedSox top prospect Michael Chavis spend his spring? Learning everything he could from Mookie Betts and JD Martinez. pic.twitter.com/zv02AtxCbg — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) March 21, 2019

It remains to be seen how much time Chavis will see at the big league level this season, if any at all. But when the young slugger does end up getting that call, there’s no doubt he’ll look to manifest the lessons he’s learned from Betts, Martinez and other Red Sox.

