Michigan-Montana Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will be taking on the No. 15 Montana Grizzlies Thursday night in a rematch of last year’s first round action.

Michigan won last year’s tournament matchup with Montana 61-47 during the first round, so they’re quite familiar with each other. Michigan made it to the championship game, but fell to Villanova 79-62. The Wolverines are set to reignite the fire they had in the tournament last year while the Grizzlies are back in the tournament for the fifth time since the 2009-2010 season.

Players to watch include Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis, who leads the Wolverines with 15.1 points per game, and Montana’s Jamar Akoh, who leads the Grizzlies with 15.5 points per game.

Here’s how to watch the Michigan-Montana:

Start Time: Thursday, March 21, at 9:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TNT

