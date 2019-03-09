Michigan Vs. Michigan State Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Game Online

The top spot in the Big 10 Conference may be decided Saturday.

The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines (26-4) are traveling to East Lansing to take on the No. 9 Michigan State Spartans (24-6) for the final time this regular season at 8 p.m. ET at the Breslin Student Events Center.

Michigan and Michigan State (both 15-4 in conference) enter Saturday’s contest deadlocked for the top spot in the Big 10, along with the No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers. A win Saturday will give either of the Michigan-based programs at least a share of the Big 10 title entering the league tournament.

The two programs last squared up Feb. 24 with the Spartans coming out on top, 77-70.

Here’s how to watch Michigan-Michigan State:

When: Saturday, Mar. 9, 8:00 p.m. ET.

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports Images