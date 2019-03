The fifth-seeded Mississippi State Bulldogs will take the floor against the 12th-seeded Liberty Flames on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs are back in the tournament for the first time in 10 years, and are seeded at No. 5 for the fifth time in the program history. The Flames will be making their fourth appearance in the tournament, last appearing in 2013.

Players to watch include Mississippi State’s Quinndary Weatherspoon, who leads the Bulldogs with 18.2 points per game, and Liberty’s Scottie James, who leads the Flames with 13.1 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Mississippi State-Liberty:

Start Time: Friday, March 22, at 7:27 p.m. ET

TV Channel: truTV

Live Stream: March Madness Live | truTV

Thumbnail photo via Matt Bush/USA TODAY Sports Images