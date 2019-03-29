Mitch Moreland Says He’s Looking Forward To New Season With Red Sox

This is the third season with the Red Sox for first baseman Mitch Moreland, who came to Boston from the Texas Rangers after the 2016 season. As a veteran player, however, the 33-year-old said Opening Day hasn’t changed much for him.

With the team coming off of a World Series victory, Moreland feels fortunate to have had the opportunity to play with the club last year and said it feels like the team never stopped playing. The Sox’s first baseman hopes the team is able to build upon their 2018 accomplishments and said, “everyone is ready to play.”

