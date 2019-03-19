MLB Rumors: Mike Trout, Angels Agree To 12-Year, $430 Million Extension

Well, you can stop all that Mike Trout-to-the-Philadelphia Phillies talk.

(Looking at you, Bryce Harper.)

The Los Angeles Angels are finalizing a 12-year, $430 million extension with the superstar outfielder, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday, citing sources. It will be the largest contract in professional sports history, besting Harper’s deal with Philly by a whopping $100 million and boxer Canelo Alvarez’s deal with DAZN by more than $65 million.

BREAKING: Star center fielder Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are finalizing a record-breaking 12-year contract worth more than $430 million, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Details: https://t.co/bROnnC11Uh — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 19, 2019

Trout will receive an average of nearly $36 million per year. Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke held the previous record at $34.4 million.

The 27-year-old Trout has two American League Most Valuable Player awards on his résumé and has finished runner-up fur times. Through eight seasons, Trout has hit .307 while amassing 240 home runs, 648 RBIs and 189 stolen bases. Of course, Trout regularly leads or is at the top of Major League Baseball in most advanced-analytics categories.

The best baseball player on the planet (and perhaps of all time, depending on who you talk to) will be on the West Coast for the next 12 years. Whether that’s good or bad for the game remains subject for debate.

