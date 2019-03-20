MLB Rumors: Here’s Status Of Craig Kimbrel’s Reported Talks With Brewers

Craig Kimbrel hasn’t joined the Brew Crew and it’s possible he never will.

Talks between the Milwaukee Brewers and the free-agent closer have advanced just to the exploratory stage and haven’t come close to producing a contract agreement, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Haudricourt reported Tuesday night, citing a source. Haudricourt suggests the Brewers will struggle to sign Kimbrel, due to his reported high salary demands and the fact the team’s payroll already is at an all-time high.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported earlier Tuesday talks between Kimbrel’s agent and the Brewers were underway but he didn’t indicate the level of mutual interest.

Kimbrel remains unsigned, having left the Boston Red Sox and opted for free agency following their 2018 World Series triumph. He reportedly seeks a contract worth upward of $100 million and has threatened to sit out the entire 2019 season if he doesn’t receive a suitable offer.

Kimbrel, 30, has a 1.91 ERA with 333 saves in his Hall of Fame-caliber career. He also has been linked to the Minnesota Twins, Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies in recent weeks.

