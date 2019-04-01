MLB Rumors: These Teams Have ‘Stayed In Touch’ With Craig Kimbrel

The 2019 Major League Baseball season is underway and Craig Kimbrel remains unsigned.

The free agent pitcher last appeared in a game with the Boston Red Sox during their World Series run. But after the team elected not to re-sign him, he’s struggled to find a new home on the open market. While Kimbrel has garnered interest from a few teams, he still has yet to ink a deal.

But according to The Athletic, there’s still one team that remains “more interested” in the 30-year-old than other free agent Dallas Keuchel.

“The Mets and Brewers are among the other clubs that have checked in on Keuchel, though the Brewers remain more interested in the other top remaining free agent, reliever Craig Kimbrel, sources say,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal writes. “The Mets continue to call on both Keuchel and Kimbrel as a matter of due diligence, and other contenders are taking the same approach, not wanting to be caught unaware if an opportunity arises; the Rays have stayed in touch on Kimbrel as well, sources say.”

The Brewers have been connected to Kimbrel for some time now, but have yet to pull the trigger. But now that their closer Corey Knebel elected to undergo Tommy John surgery, Milwaukee’s need for someone to close out games just got a lot more urgent.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images